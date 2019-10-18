Southwest winds bring wall of dust to Henderson

Southwestern winds were picking up dust from the Jean Dry Lake Bed and carrying it into the Las Vegas Valley, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

A massive haboob dust storm (Getty Images)

A wall of dust was rolling over Henderson on Wednesday evening.

Southwestern winds were picking up dust from the Jean Dry Lake Bed and carrying it into the Las Vegas Valley, said National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Gorelow.

“The dirt is usually pretty hard this time of year, but it’s possible the dust was kicked up during the RiSE Festival,” Gorelow said. “With all those people, they could have loosened up the top layer of dirt.”

Thousands gathered on the lake bed Oct. 4-6 for the festival of floating lights.

Gorelow said the dust should settle down as the winds do, around sunset.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.