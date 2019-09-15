Two men critically hurt in Henderson crash

Two men were hospitalized in critical condition after a crash Saturday evening near Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive in Henderson, police said.

Officers were called about 6 p.m. to the two-vehicle crash at Wiesner Way and Aspen Peak Loop, near Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive, Henderson Police Department spokeswoman Katrina Rothmeyer said.

Two men believed to be in their early to mid-30s were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, she said. Both men were driving at the time of the crash.

Wiesner will be closed for a few hours while police investigate, Rothmeyer said about 8:20 p.m.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash. Further information was not immediately available Saturday night.

