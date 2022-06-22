95°F
Two pedestrians hit in Henderson crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2022 - 4:12 pm
 
Two pedestrians were injured in a crash Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Warm Springs Road and Step ...
Two pedestrians were injured in a crash Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in Henderson. (Nevada Department of Transportation FASTCam)

Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in Henderson on Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:30 p.m., a gold Cadillac hit two people who were walking in a marked crosswalk in the area of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street, according to Henderson police.

One pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The other was treated at the scene after suffering minor injuries, police said.

It was unknown whether speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

Northbound Stephanie at Warm Springs was closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

