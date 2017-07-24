Vintage military aircraft crashes with 1 on board in Henderson

A vintage military plane crashed Monday in Henderson, the Clark County Department of Aviation said.

A plane crashed around noon Monday, July 24, 2017, near the airport in Henderson. (Donna Lawton/Facebook)

A vintage military plane crashed Monday in Henderson, the Clark County Department of Aviation said.

The RAF Strikemaster jet crashed half a mile south of Volunteer Boulevard near the Henderson Executive Airport around noon, Department of Aviation spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

The Henderson Fire Department responded to the crash, where flames were evident. One person was on board, Crews said, but no injuries have been confirmed.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, said Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two FAA investigators from the were en route to the crash scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Art Marroquin contributed to this report.