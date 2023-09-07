What should happen at Fiesta site? Henderson residents can weigh in

The city is seeking community input on other potential development in and the around the area, desired community amenities and preferences.

The old Fiesta Henderson site on Interstate 11 and the 215 Beltway. (City of Henderson)

Heavy equipment is seen near the front entrance to Fiesta Henderson hotel-casino in Henderson, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson is holding two open houses at the end of the month for residents to weigh in on what will happen to the site of the former Fiesta Henderson.

On Sept. 20 and 21, the city of Henderson will hold two open houses at the Valley View Recreation Center on Harris Street and the America First Center on Water Street, respectively.

Residents at the meetings will learn about the project’s scope and timeline, suggest possible uses and amenities for the site, give their preferences for the Fiesta site’s future development and participate in surveys and mapping exercises, according to the city’s website.

The Valley View Recreation Center open house will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and the America First Center open house will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Attendees will also be able to sign up for future updates on the Fiesta site project.

The city is also offering an online survey for the Fiesta site on its website at www.cityofhenderson.com/our-city/initiatives/fiesta-henderson-site, which will be open until Sept. 30.

For more information, contact Henderson Community Development and Services at 702-267-1500.

