Woman dies in fire at Henderson residence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2020 - 1:11 pm
 
Henderson Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A woman was found dead after a fire at a Henderson multifamily complex late Saturday.

Firefighters responded about 11 p.m. to the first floor of a two-story building on the 300 block on Manti Place, according to Kathleen Richards, spokeswoman for the Henderson Fire Department on Monday.

Families from several units were displaced, Richards said.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mya Constantino at @mconstantino@reviewjournal.com. Follow @searchingformya on Twitter.

