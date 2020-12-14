Woman dies in fire at Henderson residence

A woman was found dead after a fire at a Henderson multifamily complex late Saturday.

Henderson Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Firefighters responded about 11 p.m. to the first floor of a two-story building on the 300 block on Manti Place, according to Kathleen Richards, spokeswoman for the Henderson Fire Department on Monday.

Families from several units were displaced, Richards said.

No more information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

