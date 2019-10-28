Woman killed in single-car crash in Henderson identified

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a woman who died early Sunday after being ejected from her sedan in a crash in Henderson.

Tanyia Myisha Johnson, 33, died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. Her death was ruled an accident.

Just after midnight Sunday, according to Henderson police. Johnson was heading north on Boulder Highway in her 2004 Chevrolet sedan when the vehicle veered off the roadway, striking a tree and a fence near Merlayne Drive.

It wasn’t immediately known if impairment was a factor, police have said.

Anyone with information related to the crash is urged to call Henderson Police at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

