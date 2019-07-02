High in low 100s, windy afternoon for Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Valley temperatures this week will hover around the average 103-degree high for this time of the year.

The temperature is expected to reach 103 today in the Las Vegas Valley, and with gusty winds are expected in the afternoon. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

High temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will hover around the seasonal average of 103 degrees through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday will reach 103, followed by highs near 101 Wednesday through Friday and 104 and 103, respectively, on Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be around 76 degrees through the period.

Breezy afternoons are forecast through Thursday, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Some areas, including the western valley, could see even stronger winds, the weather service said.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be mostly calm, but afternoon winds should return Sunday, with gusts again reaching up to 25 mph.

It will be dry and mostly sunny this week save for “some clouds in the vicinity streaming overhead” on Friday, said meteorologist Alex Boothe.