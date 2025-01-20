In emergency mission, rangers rescue Death Valley hiker from Belgium
Rangers considered using a rescue helicopter from a nearby naval base but deemed it too dangerous a mission.
Rangers at Death Valley National Park conducted an emergency rescue mission on Wednesday, successfully removing a hiker who was stuck in Mosaic Canyon, one of the park’s more difficult hikes.
Death Valley, about 130 miles from Las Vegas, is a popular spot for recreation. Current winter months offer a reprieve from its famous scorching temperatures, which bring tourists from around the world to the Mojave Desert annually.
At a junction in the canyon, two hikers from Belgium split up, and one of them ended up stuck in a steep, unstable gully, or a ravine once formed by running water, according to a news release from the park.
With only a T-shirt and no extra clothing, food or water, the hiker called for help on a satellite phone, and rangers reached him about 40 minutes after sunset. Due to the possibility of the blades loosening rocks above him, rangers ruled out the initial idea of using a rescue helicopter from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, a nearby base.
Rangers gave the man a harness and a helmet before lowering him down the steep slope, also wrapping webbing around a boulder to secure his descent.
The rescue mission was complete around 7 p.m., rangers said.
