In need of a library card? Here’s a guide

Six days a week, public libraries offer air-conditioned spaces to study, work, surf the internet, or simply catch up with a friend — as long as it’s done in hushed tones.

FILE - Las Vegas-Clark County Library District General Services Director John Vino gives a tour of the East Las Vegas Library Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

FILE - Shelves of materials are already stocked within the new East Las Vegas Library, Las Vegas-Clark County Library District's newest branch on Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Six days a week, public libraries offer air-conditioned spaces to study, work, surf the internet, or simply catch up with a friend — as long as it’s done in hushed tones.

Then there’s the plethora of books and other media users can easily check out for free, online and in person, with the scan or log of a library card.

Not all services are always available to users who live outside their jurisdiction. That’s why the Las Vegas Review-Journal has compiled a guide on how to navigate Southern Nevada’s library systems, which have more than 30 locations.

Las Vegas, Clark County

The Las Vegas-Clark County Library District operates 25 locations, including in Moapa Valley, Searchlight and Laughlin.

An e-card that provides access to “millions of digital resources” is available to anyone, according to the district.

However, locals are eligible for an all-access card to check out books, audiobooks, magazines, CDs and DVDs, and even video games.

Users can get their all-access cards in person with photo identification. If the ID doesn’t have a home address, an accompanying billing statement suffices.

“We have several exciting library card designs to choose from including the Vegas Golden Knights card and Las Vegas Lights FC card,” the district wrote online.

A proposed two-story, 40,430-square-foot facility planned to replace the current library in the Historic Westside might open as soon as 2025.

North Las Vegas

The North Las Vegas Library District operates three locations, including one at City Hall.

Applications for electronic or all-access library cards can be completed online.

Those approved for all-access cards can pick them up in person, but must present a government-issued ID and proof of address.

Clark County residents who don’t live within city limits can apply for a card in person.

Youth library cards are available to children who show up accompanied by an adult guardian.

Henderson

Henderson residents have access to five public libraries.

The Paseo Verde Library, for example, partners with an adjacent cafe that sells lower-priced drinks and baked delicacies.

Applications for cards can be completed online by first entering the home zip code. Those approved have immediate access to a digital library, including e-books, audio books, music and movies.

Users must present an ID and proof of address in person for an all-access card.

Users can manage accounts online, including renewals and holds.

Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by an adult, and those ages 11 to 17 can obtain a card with the permission of their guardians, who can choose whether the child can access the internet.

Boulder City

The city has operated a library since 1943. Its current facility is located at 701 Adams Blvd.

Boulder City and Clark County residents, as well as persons with a current library card anywhere in Nevada can apply in person for a full-access card.

The same applies to residents who live in communities that border Boulder City, such as Willow Beach, Dolan Springs, White Hills, and Temple Bar.

Electronic cards can be obtained here.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on X.