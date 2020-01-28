Injury crash cleared on I-15 near Sahara

An injury crash causing traffic delays on southbound Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue has been cleared Tuesday morning.

Traffic is slowed on southbound Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue as the result of an injury crash on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (FAST Cameras)

A Regional Transportation Commission alert said the two right lanes were blocked just north of Sahara. Traffic cameras at 7:30 a.m. show the crash site has been cleared.

The Nevada Highway Patrol website said the crash was reported at 5:16 a.m.

