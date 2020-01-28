Injury crash cleared on I-15 near Sahara
An injury crash causing traffic delays on southbound Interstate 15 at Sahara Avenue has been cleared Tuesday morning.
A Regional Transportation Commission alert said the two right lanes were blocked just north of Sahara. Traffic cameras at 7:30 a.m. show the crash site has been cleared.
The Nevada Highway Patrol website said the crash was reported at 5:16 a.m.
