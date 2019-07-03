July 4 revelers urged to leaving the driving to someone else

Independence Day is a popular holiday for family and friends to celebrate together and also represents one of the most dangerous times on the road.

The Fourth of July has become one of the top holidays for DUI arrests. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Beer Wholesalers Association ranked July 4 as the top day for beer consumption in the U.S., beating out St. Patrick’s Day and the Super Bowl.

An increase in alcohol consumption coupled with an increase in motorists taking to the road leads to the holiday being one of the top times for DUI arrests, according to a study by Safe Smart Living.

Between 2014 and 2018, there have been 24 deaths on Nevada roads over the Independence Day holiday — defined as July 3-July 5 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — according to Nevada Department of Public Safety data. Thirteen of those occurred in Clark County.

With 330,000 people expected to visit Southern Nevada for Independence Day, and with an estimated 60 percent of those driving to the area, leaving the driving to someone else could prove helpful.

The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is providing up to $20,000 in free Lyft ride credits for Fourth of July revelers. New and existing users can receive $5 off two rides to and from their destination with the code “SMART4TH” on July 4 and 5, while supplies last.

“Over 300,000 travelers from across the world visited Las Vegas for Independence Day in 2018 and we expect a record-level of visitors this year,” said Drena Kusari, general manager for Lyft’s southwest region. “By riding smart, passengers have the freedom to watch fireworks or a parade, enjoy a BBQ or pool party without the hassle of dealing with traffic and looking for a parking spot.”

The initiative is part of the Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities’ continued efforts to eliminate impaired driving by providing up to $200,000 in free Lyft credits on typically high volume alcohol consumption holidays in 2019.

Additionally, the Regional Transportation of Southern Nevada’s Trip to Strip on demand ride-hailing service is offering 15 percent off to new riders.

Interested riders traveling on Las Vegas Boulevard between Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Downtown Las Vegas can use the code “FIRSTRIDE” to score the deal.

The service operates similar to Uber and Lyft, via a smartphone app. Customers ride in Ford Sprinter vans that fit up to 11 passengers at a time.

