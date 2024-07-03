111°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local

Know the 3 major heat-related health issues and what to do

Knowing the three major heat conditions and what to do could be vital to save a life, says the ...
Knowing the three major heat conditions and what to do could be vital to save a life, says the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (Getty Images)
Ten days of excessive heat with highs up to 118 degrees starting Wednesday, July 3, 2024, are f ...
Ten days of excessive heat with highs up to 118 degrees starting Wednesday, July 3, 2024, are forecast by the National Weather Service. Pedestrians on Las Vegas Boulevard pass through misters to stay cool during record-breaking temperatures on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Mannion Middle School in Henderson. (Carri Greer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson OKs crossing guards for middle schools
The Henderson City Council approved an ordinance prohibiting camping in public spaces despite s ...
Henderson receives $250K from Kroger opioid lawsuit
(Getty Images)
9 heat-related deaths this year in Clark County, all in past 5 hot weeks
A man who declined to be named stands up next to family and friends and addresses the judge dur ...
‘Can he sit in jail?’ Father of crash victims confronts judge, attorney
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2024 - 3:17 pm
 

With the extreme and prolonged heat spell in Southern Nevada, it’s good to know and recognize the signs of heat-related illness.

Here are some tips from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Heat cramps

Look out for muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs. If this happens, find a cooler location and remove excess clothing.

Heat exhaustion

If you experience heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness or vomiting, go to an air-conditioned place, remove clothing or take a cool bath.

Heat stroke

If you experience a high internal body temperature (above 103 degrees), rapid and strong pulse, red skin, dizziness or confusion, it is an emergency. Call 911 and then attempt to cool your body in any available ways.

If you experience any of the symptoms of heat-related illness, sip a cool sports drink, which helps replenish vitamins lost when sweating.

For more information on how to be prepared for extreme heat, visit ready.gov/heat.

Nine heat-related deaths have occurred in Clark County in the past five weeks.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Las Vegas sets heat records for 2 straight days in early June
recommend 2
First third of June 2024 hottest in Las Vegas history
recommend 3
9 heat-related deaths this year in Clark County, all in past 5 hot weeks
recommend 4
‘Unrelenting, brutal’: Next 10 days of Las Vegas heat may surpass records
recommend 5
Say hello to 111: Early June heat wave breaks records in Las Vegas
recommend 6
‘Dangerous levels’: Fossil fuel use behind Las Vegas heatwaves, report says