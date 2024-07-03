Know the 3 major heat-related health issues and what to do

There are three main types: heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

9 heat-related deaths this year in Clark County, all in past 5 hot weeks

Ten days of excessive heat with highs up to 118 degrees starting Wednesday, July 3, 2024, are forecast by the National Weather Service. Pedestrians on Las Vegas Boulevard pass through misters to stay cool during record-breaking temperatures on Friday, June 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Knowing the three major heat conditions and what to do could be vital to save a life, says the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (Getty Images)

With the extreme and prolonged heat spell in Southern Nevada, it’s good to know and recognize the signs of heat-related illness.

Here are some tips from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Heat cramps

Look out for muscle pains or spasms in the stomach, arms or legs. If this happens, find a cooler location and remove excess clothing.

Heat exhaustion

If you experience heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness or vomiting, go to an air-conditioned place, remove clothing or take a cool bath.

Heat stroke

If you experience a high internal body temperature (above 103 degrees), rapid and strong pulse, red skin, dizziness or confusion, it is an emergency. Call 911 and then attempt to cool your body in any available ways.

If you experience any of the symptoms of heat-related illness, sip a cool sports drink, which helps replenish vitamins lost when sweating.

For more information on how to be prepared for extreme heat, visit ready.gov/heat.

Nine heat-related deaths have occurred in Clark County in the past five weeks.

