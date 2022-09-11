Las Vegas dogs get their day of fun in the pool — PHOTOS

Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility played host to dogs and their owners for a morning at the swimming pool.

Jinx the dog jumps in the water to retrieve a toy during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dogs play during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dog splashes in the water chasing a toy during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The rain can't stop the Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dog leaps into the water chasing a toy during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dogs run through the shallows during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jinx the dog jumps in the water to retrieve a toy during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Dogs play during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jeff Lo carries his dog Riley into the water being a little reluctant to get wet during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A dog retrieves a toy during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The rain can't stop the Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jinx the dog battles for a toy with his owner Cher-Kay Pombuena during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Jinx the dog jumps in the water to retrieve a toy during Dog Daze of Summer event where dogs swim in the pool before it closes for the season at Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lots of Las Vegas dogs got wet Saturday morning.

Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility played host to dogs and their owners for a morning at the swimming pool.

The event featured open swimming in the outdoor water park for the dogs, raffles and dog contests that included tallest dog, shortest dog and funniest pet trick.

No humans. Only dogs were allowed in the pool.