Las Vegas firefighters respond to 146 blazes on Fourth of July

Las Vegas police took 358 fireworks-related calls between 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday, according to Metropolitan Police Department records.

Las Vegas firefighters responded to 146 reports of blazes on the Fourth of July, many started by fireworks, according to a news release from the fire department.

Also according to the release:

At least three homes were damaged this year, displacing residents. That marked a change from the previous four years, which saw no significant building damage. No one was injured.

The roof caught fire on a two-story house on Piccola Way; firefighters extinguished it before the fire caused significant damage. Also, two vehicles burned in a fire on the city’s west side; firefighters were on the scene for more than an hour.

Some calls were unfounded. Others involved brush, grass, trash can, dumpster and tree fires.

At 9:40 p.m., firefighters responded to a two-story house on Pomerado Drive and found smoke coming from the roof. The fire extended into the attic, and flames were coming through the roof before firefighters could put it out. The home sustained significant damage, and residents were displaced.

At 10:08 p.m., firefighters responded to a one-story house on Parsifal Place on a report of a palm tree fire that extended to a parked vehicle. The fire did minor damage to the outside of the house.

At 11:06 p.m., firefighters the responded to Red Badge Avenue for a garage fire at a two-story house. The fire gutted the garage and destroyed a vehicle in the garage. The house sustained significant damage, and residents were displaced.

Fireworks have not been ruled out as a cause of any of the fires, which are under investigation.

Nearly 1,400 calls were handled by the Combined Communications Center (Fire/Medical 9-1-1 Center) at Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Headquarters during the holiday. The average number of calls for a day is 925.

