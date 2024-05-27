81°F
Las Vegas house fire: People seen running from flames

A woman runs out from a burning house after going back inside to check on others during a fire ...
A woman runs out from a burning house after going back inside to check on others during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A man runs out from a burning house after going back inside to check on others during a fire be ...
A man runs out from a burning house after going back inside to check on others during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A woman runs out from a burning house after going back inside to check on others during a fire ...
A woman runs out from a burning house after going back inside to check on others during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A man watches as a woman attempts to stop a fire from spreading during a house fire between W. ...
A man watches as a woman attempts to stop a fire from spreading during a house fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A woman asks if others are still inside a house fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave ...
A woman asks if others are still inside a house fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A woman yells to those still inside the burning house during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. a ...
A woman yells to those still inside the burning house during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A woman yells to those still inside as another runs out from a burning house during a fire betw ...
A woman yells to those still inside as another runs out from a burning house during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A man runs out from a burning house after going back inside to check on others during a fire be ...
A man runs out from a burning house after going back inside to check on others during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A woman pulls items away from a burning house during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Ad ...
A woman pulls items away from a burning house during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
A woman runs out from a burning house during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. ...
A woman runs out from a burning house during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
People run from a house fire after all got out alive between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave ...
People run from a house fire after all got out alive between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Participant Kailey Daforno, 15, is assisted by an explorer while putting on an oxygen tank duri ...
‘A career of service’: More than 100 hopefuls attend firefighter boot camp
A child was struck by a 2023 Polaris Slingshot at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and La Ca ...
Boy in critical condition after being struck by Polaris Slingshot
Police lights (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Man dies after being stabbed in the east valley
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Woman dies after crash on 215 Beltway
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 26, 2024 - 8:58 pm
 

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a blaze at a house in the Historic Westside on Sunday.

One person was transported to a hospital for an unrelated injury, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesperson Jordan Moore said in an email. At the scene, people were seen running from the house as it was in flames.

Calls about the fire at 705 Jefferson Ave., near West Washington Avenue and H Street, started coming in at 11:44 a.m., Moore said. The first crews arrived at 11:49 a.m. and actively fought the fire for about 10 minutes, Moore said.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

