Las Vegas house fire: People seen running from flames

People run from a house fire after all got out alive between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A woman pulls items away from a burning house during a fire between W. Jefferson Ave. and W. Adams Ave. off of G Street on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Las Vegas (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Las Vegas firefighters responded to a blaze at a house in the Historic Westside on Sunday.

One person was transported to a hospital for an unrelated injury, Las Vegas Fire Department spokesperson Jordan Moore said in an email. At the scene, people were seen running from the house as it was in flames.

Calls about the fire at 705 Jefferson Ave., near West Washington Avenue and H Street, started coming in at 11:44 a.m., Moore said. The first crews arrived at 11:49 a.m. and actively fought the fire for about 10 minutes, Moore said.

