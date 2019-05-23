Las Vegas man, 21, was victim in motorcycle crash near Lake Mead

Christopher G. Alarcon died Monday night after his bike left the roadway and crashed into a wash. His death was ruled an accident by the Clark County coroner’s office.

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

(Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a man who died after a motorcycle crash near Lake Mead Monday night.

Christopher G. Alarcon, a 21-year-old Las Vegas resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause of death was blunt force injuries and his manner of death has been ruled an accident.

According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, Alarcon was northbound on Northshore Road near mile marker 34 around 7:20 p.m. when for “for unknown reasons” his motorcycle drifted off the road, went down a steep embankment and into a wash before overturning and ejecting him.

His death marks the Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 16th fatal crash this year.