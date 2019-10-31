Las Vegas pigs, chickens will love your no-longer-needed pumpkins

Your donated pumpkins can be used to feed animals being raised near Apex, north of the Las Vegas Valley.

Elijah W., 9, picks up his pumpkin from a wheel barrel while with his family at Gilcrease Orchard in Las Vegas, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Do you want to help turn today’s jack-o’-lantern into tomorrow’s BLT?

Between now and and Monday, Las Vegas Livestock will have three drop-off locations for your no-longer-needed pumpkins. The donations will be used to feed the pigs and chickens being raised near Apex, north of the Las Vegas Valley.

The locations are:

— UNLV Rebel Recycling Center, on the southeast corner of East Flamingo Road and Swenson Street;

— Master Gardener Orchard at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, 4600 Horse Drive;

— CAL-Ranch Store, 232 N. Jones Blvd.

