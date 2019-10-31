Las Vegas pigs, chickens will love your no-longer-needed pumpkins
Your donated pumpkins can be used to feed animals being raised near Apex, north of the Las Vegas Valley.
Do you want to help turn today’s jack-o’-lantern into tomorrow’s BLT?
Between now and and Monday, Las Vegas Livestock will have three drop-off locations for your no-longer-needed pumpkins. The donations will be used to feed the pigs and chickens being raised near Apex, north of the Las Vegas Valley.
The locations are:
— UNLV Rebel Recycling Center, on the southeast corner of East Flamingo Road and Swenson Street;
— Master Gardener Orchard at the University of Nevada Cooperative Extension, 4600 Horse Drive;
— CAL-Ranch Store, 232 N. Jones Blvd.
