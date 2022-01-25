Las Vegas police found missing 15-year-old girl

Samantha Ursem was located on Tuesday evening, police said.

Samantha Ursem (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas have located a teenager who had been missing for almost a week.

Samantha Ursem, 15, was reportedly last seen near the 2300 block of N. Tenaya Way around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Police described her as a 4-foot-11-inch Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray jogger pants, a faded pink zip-up hoodie and a small black backpack.

Police said she had been located by 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

