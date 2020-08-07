Las Vegas police officer, veteran dies after 2-year cancer battle

A Las Vegas police officer who was diagnosed with cancer after serving in Afghanistan lost her two-year battle with the disease Wednesday night.

Crystal Sanchez, 30, died of lung cancer after she was exposed to hazardous materials while serving in Afghanistan. (GoFundMe)

Crystal Sanchez, 30, died of lung cancer after she was exposed to hazardous materials while serving in Afghanistan, according to a statement from her family.

An online fundraiser was set up June 30 for Sanchez’ medical care and the future of her 6-year-old daughter, Evelyn. The organizers continued to post Sanchez’ condition after she was given a a life expectancy of a few months.

“Crystal was a tremendous human being and her untimely death leaves us all with a heavy heart,” the family said in a statement. “She was a dedicated and compassionate police officer, a brave military war veteran, and a loving mother.”

Sanchez had been with the Metropolitan Police Department since 2016.

The organizers posted photos and an update July 24 after she married Metro officer Cameron Sims from her hospital bed.

“She also hoped that her story would inspire others to appreciate the precious moments of life and to be more kind, loving, and forgiving,” the family statement read. “While we mourn the loss of our hero, we remember this optimism, positive energy, and selfless service to our community and country.”

