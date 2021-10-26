Las Vegas woman dismembered husband’s body, collected benefits, feds say

A Las Vegas woman dismembered her dead husband’s body and threw his body parts in the trash, then didn’t report his death for over four years, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Nancy Shedleski, 69, faces a charge of theft of government money, according to the complaint.

In 2019, authorities received an anonymous tip that Shedleski’s husband had disappeared, leading them to launch an investigation. Shedleski initially told them that her husband was on a “Walk-About,” before later admitting that he had died in 2015, according to the complaint.

She never reported his death, and continued to receive his Social Security benefits for a total of over $120,000 for years, investigators found. It was unclear how he had died.

In 2017, Shedleski and her husband’s addresses were changed from their home in Pennsylvania to an apartment in Las Vegas. He had not received medical attention since 2015, the complaint said, which investigators found unusual for a man in his 70s.

In another interview, Shedleski again admitted that her husband had died in 2015, and said she’s used the money to pay for “her own personal living expenses.”

Shedleski was released on her own recognizance on Monday, court records showed.

