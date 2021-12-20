1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash at Las Vegas construction zone

Police were seeking the driver of a vehicle involved in the two-vehicle crash in a construction zone in southern Las Vegas early Monday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone left one person dead and another in critical condition at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Crisman Ridge Street on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A two-vehicle crash in a construction zone in southern Las Vegas left one person dead and another in critical condition early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 6:21 a.m. two vehicles collided at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Crisman Ridge Street. The crash, near South Valley View Boulevard, occurred at a construction zone.

An occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital and died. A second occupant of the same vehicle was listed in critical condition.

The driver of a second vehicle in the crash ran from the scene and police were searching for the individual, Gordon said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

