42°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

1 dead, 1 critically injured in crash at Las Vegas construction zone

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 20, 2021 - 8:26 am
 
The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in a construction ...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone left one person dead and another in critical condition at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Crisman Ridge Street on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in a construction ...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone left one person dead and another in critical condition at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Crisman Ridge Street on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in a construction ...
The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating after a two-vehicle crash in a construction zone left one person dead and another in critical condition at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Crisman Ridge Street on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A two-vehicle crash in a construction zone in southern Las Vegas left one person dead and another in critical condition early Monday.

Las Vegas police Lt. David Gordon said at 6:21 a.m. two vehicles collided at Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Crisman Ridge Street. The crash, near South Valley View Boulevard, occurred at a construction zone.

An occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to the hospital and died. A second occupant of the same vehicle was listed in critical condition.

The driver of a second vehicle in the crash ran from the scene and police were searching for the individual, Gordon said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
Guitar-shaped hotel is latest themed project for Strip
2
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor wins $946K on 3-card poker on Las Vegas Strip
3
Rain could join chilly Las Vegas forecast late in coming week
Rain could join chilly Las Vegas forecast late in coming week
4
‘Taking a toll’: CCSD staffing shortage getting worse, not better
‘Taking a toll’: CCSD staffing shortage getting worse, not better
5
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
Robin Lehner says Islanders fans ‘saved my life’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST