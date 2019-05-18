1 dead, 1 injured in western Las Vegas crash

The driver of a Toyota Tacoma, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene of the crash Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Las Vegas police (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 59-year-old man is dead after a crash in the Summerlin area on Saturday morning, Las Vegas police said.

About 8:20 a.m., a 1999 Toyota Tacoma collided with a 2018 Nissan Altima, after witnesses said the Toyota failed to stop at a red traffic signal at West Charleston Boulevard and South Town Center Drive, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release. The Toyota, traveling south on Town Center, hit the left front side of the Nissan, which was traveling east on Charleston.

The Toyota’s driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, police said. He will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The Nissan’s driver, a 27-year-old woman, was wearing a seat belt and had moderate injuries, police said.

The man’s death marks the 43rd traffic-related fatality investigated by Metro this year. The crash remained under investigation on Saturday afternoon.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.