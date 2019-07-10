1 dead after 2-car crash in west Las Vegas Valley

One person died after a two-car crash in the west valley on Wednesday afternoon, possibly due to a medical episode, Las Vegas police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers were called about 1:45 p.m. to the scene of the crash involving two cars near the intersection of Fort Apache and Flamingo roads, Metropolitan Police Department spokeswoman Laura Meltzer said.

The person was taken to Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center and died there, possibly from “a medical issue,” Meltzer said. It was too early to determine if a medical episode caused the crash, she said.

Further information about the crash and the person who died was not immediately available.

The deceased will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after next of kin are notified.

