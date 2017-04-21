1 dead after crash in central Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead Thursday night after a high-speed crash near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

The crash happened shortly after 8:10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

One vehicle was headed north on Decatur at a “high rate of speed” when the car crossed the center median for unknown reasons, thenstruck a boulder and a fire hydrant.

The vehicle came to a rest upside down, trapping the driver inside, Hank said. The driver died at the scene.

The intersection was shut down to traffic late Thursday as police continued to investigate. The county coroner will identify the driver once family has been notified.

