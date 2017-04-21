ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Local Las Vegas

1 dead after crash in central Las Vegas

By Rachel Crosby Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2017 - 9:23 pm
 
Updated April 20, 2017 - 10:18 pm

One person is dead Thursday night after a high-speed crash near Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive.

The crash happened shortly after 8:10 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Carlos Hank said.

One vehicle was headed north on Decatur at a “high rate of speed” when the car crossed the center median for unknown reasons, thenstruck a boulder and a fire hydrant.

The vehicle came to a rest upside down, trapping the driver inside, Hank said. The driver died at the scene.

The intersection was shut down to traffic late Thursday as police continued to investigate. The county coroner will identify the driver once family has been notified.

Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like