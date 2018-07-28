1 dead after crash in northeast Las Vegas

One man is dead after a single vehicle collision in the northeast Las Vegas Valley early Saturday, Las Vegas police said.

(Thinkstock)

At around 12:03 a.m. Saturday a 2001 silver Ford Ranger veered off the road and hit a school zone signal pole at East Washington Avenue, east of North Linn Lane, according to a press release. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was believed to be impaired.

The vehicle was significantly damaged, according to the release. The driver was transported to University Medical Center Trauma Center, where he later died. The crash remains under investigation.

The crash marks the 77th fatal traffic-related collision in 2018 under the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction, according to the release.

Three other people died in crashes near Las Vegas during less than six hours from late Friday to early Saturday. A man and a woman died after the car they were in was involved in a rollover crash near Primm around 11:15 p.m. Friday, and another man died after the car he was driving was in a rollover crash in Summerlin around 4:47 a.m. Saturday.

