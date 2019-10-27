1 dead after crash involving bus in southwest Las Vegas

One person is dead following a seven vehicle crash involving a bus in the southwest valley.

One person is dead after a seven vehicle crash involving a bus near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a seven vehicle crash involving a bus near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead after a seven vehicle crash involving a bus near Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person is dead following a seven vehicle crash involving a bus in the southwest valley.

The crash occurred at 7:54 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, sending five people to area hospitals, including one in critical condition, according to Captain Jason Letkiewicz, of the Metropolitan Police Department.

Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, as the odor of alcohol was detected on the driver of the vehicle that caused the wreck, Letkiewicz said. A blood sample was taken from the driver, but the results weren’t immediately available.

“The issue here is the decision somebody made to drive after drinking,” Letkiewicz said. “It’s unacceptable that people continue to make this decision to drive drunk.”

The suspect’s vehicle was traveling westbound on Tropicana where the driver drove through a red light at the intersection with Rainbow at a high rate of speed and t-boned a vehicle traveling southbound on Rainbow. The vehicle that was struck then collided with three other vehicles, with one of those striking a Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada bus.

The one fatality and the critically injured person were both in the same vehicle that was initially struck by the suspect’s vehicle, Letkiewicz said.

The driver of the bus was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries and a passenger on the bus self-transported himself to Spring Valley Hospital for treatment, according to Metro.

The intersection of Tropicana and Rainbow is expected to be closed for several more hours as Metro investigates the crash.

As Halloween parties are occurring this week and the holiday season kicks off, Letkiewicz said it’s a great time of the year for parties, but if that includes consuming alcohol, then to plan ahead on transportation options.

“We want people to go out and celebrate. This is the time of year where there are lots of parties for lots of different reasons, we have no problem with that whatsoever,” he said. “But plan ahead. There’s cabs, Lyft, Uber, designated drivers. Make the plan before you go and them get a ride home.

“Don’t put yourself and everybody else around you at risk.”

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.