1 dead after crash involving pedestrian in western Las Vegas

One person died after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Saturday evening crash near West Sahara Avenue and South Tenaya Way, Las Vegas police said.

One person died after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the west valley on August 4, 2018, Las Vegas police said. (LVMPD Traffic on Twitter)

One person died after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Saturday evening in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.

The crash happened about 5:50 p.m. near West Sahara Avenue and South Tenaya Way, near South Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said.

Metro Capt. Nick Farese tweeted that the crash involved a pedestrian and the westbound lanes of Sahara were closed.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

West Sahara Avenue and South Tenaya Way, Las Vegas