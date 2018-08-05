1 dead after crash involving pedestrian in western Las Vegas

One person died after a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Saturday evening in the west valley, Las Vegas police said.
The crash happened about 5:50 p.m. near West Sahara Avenue and South Tenaya Way, near South Rainbow Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett said.
Metro Capt. Nick Farese tweeted that the crash involved a pedestrian and the westbound lanes of Sahara were closed.
No further information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
West Sahara Avenue and South Tenaya Way, Las Vegas
