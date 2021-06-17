99°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Local Las Vegas

1 dead after fiery dump truck crash near Hoover Dam

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2021 - 10:18 pm
 
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Nevada Highway Patrol (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday evening on Interstate 11 near the Hoover Dam.

At around 7:55 p.m., a dump truck hauling asphalt was traveling southbound on I-11 when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a roundabout, Trooper Ashlee Wellman said.

A witness saw the truck traveling “at a high rate of speed” as it approached the roundabout, Wellman said. It remains unclear why the driver had lost control of the truck.

The truck traveled about 300 feet down to an embankment, where it crashed and burst into flames. Crews were working on the fire late Wednesday, which Wellman said was contained.

No other information was immediately available.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
Some Nevada casinos still closed, some may never reopen
2
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
O.J. Simpson settles with Las Vegas casino; funds go to Goldman
3
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
Trio accused of six-figure theft from Las Vegas hotel room
4
Clark County, Strip resorts settle clash over room taxes
Clark County, Strip resorts settle clash over room taxes
5
Ex-Las Vegas real estate executive arrested on child porn charges
Ex-Las Vegas real estate executive arrested on child porn charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST