1 dead, another missing after Las Vegas apartment fire

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. at the Tides on Charleston, 6501 W. Charleston Blvd., according to a statement from the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Six residents and a firefighter were injured while more than a dozen people were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex at the Tides on Charleston, 6501 W. Charleston Blvd., on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Burned apartments are seen at the Tides on Charleston, Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Las Vegas. Six residents and a firefighter were injured while more than a dozen people were displaced Tuesday morning after a fire at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

One person died and six residents and a firefighter were injured while 18 people were displaced Tuesday morning after a fire at an apartment complex in west Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Fire announced Tuesday afternoon that a person was found and that one other person is unaccounted for.

Firefighters said one building was a total loss, and maintenance workers were deciding Tuesday morning whether two other buildings would need to be evacuated.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 6-foot-tall fence surrounded Building 22. The roof had been completely burned off, and the structure was burned down to its wood beams.

A firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries.

A spokesperson for University Medical Center said two people had been released from the hospital by 1:30 p.m., and four others were in fair condition.

The fire department said 14 people were displaced. If the two other buildings are evacuated, firefighters said another nine people could be displaced.

A playground, grassy area and a pool were across from the 16 boarded-up apartments. The only indication left of one upstairs balcony was that the balcony below still had a thin roof.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze within two hours, but authorities had not immediately determined what caused the fire.

An American Red Cross truck was parked in the complex Tuesday afternoon, and the parking lot was still flooded with water eight hours after the blaze.

