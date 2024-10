‘She thought he was going to kill her’: Man suspected of strangulation at Plaza arrested

Michele Fiore likely to see prison time in wire fraud case, attorneys say

2 suspects arrested in May fatal shooting after birthday party

One person died in a central Las Vegas building fire early Saturday morning.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at 1700 S. Valley View Blvd., about 4:48 a.m., according to a department news release.

Firefighters found one person dead in a bedroom.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damages are estimated to be $50,000.