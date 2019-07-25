1 dead in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

One person is dead after a crash involving a semitrailer and an SUV Thursday afternoon near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to the Highway Patrol.

(RTC Traffic Cameras)

One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 1 p.m. at the main entrance to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, dispatch records show, and the Highway Patrol tweeted it occurred at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Checkered Flag Lane. The crash involved a semitrailer and an SUV.

The boulevard is closed in both directions at Checkered Flag while troopers investigate.

#UPDATE Las Vegas Blvd is now closed on both directions at Checkered Flag as we investigate fatal crash. #drivesafenv #BuckleUp #nhpsocomm — NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) July 25, 2019

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.