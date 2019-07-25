99°F
1 dead in crash near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2019 - 2:12 pm
 

One person is dead after a crash Thursday afternoon in the far northeast Las Vegas Valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported about 1 p.m. at the main entrance to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, dispatch records show, and the Highway Patrol tweeted it occurred at Las Vegas Boulevard North and Checkered Flag Lane. The crash involved a semitrailer and an SUV.

The boulevard is closed in both directions at Checkered Flag while troopers investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

