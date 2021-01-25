45°F
1 in critical condition after head-on crash in central valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 24, 2021 - 8:37 pm
 
Updated January 24, 2021 - 10:04 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people were hospitalized after a two-car, head-on crash in the central valley Sunday evening.

The Metropolitan Police Department said a blue pickup truck and a white sedan collided near Spring Mountain Road and Decatur Boulevard about 7:34 p.m.

Both adult drivers were taken to a hospital, and one was in critical condition, Metro Lt. David Gordon said.

Fatal detail detectives are investigating due to the severity of that person’s injuries, Gordon said. The other driver’s condition was not known as of 9:30 p.m.

It’s unclear if there were passengers in either vehicle. Traffic in the area remained closed while police investigate.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Alexis Ford at aford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexisdford on Twitter.

