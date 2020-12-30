1 injured in warehouse fire in central Las Vegas

A man was taken to a hospital with burn injuries suffered in a two-alarm fire overnight at a warehouse in central Las Vegas.

Crews battle a fire on the 1800 block of Industrial Avenue in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (Las Vegas Fire Department)

A man was taken to a hospital with burn injuries suffered in a two-alarm fire overnight at a warehouse in central Las Vegas.

The fire was reported at a large warehouse at 1818 Industrial Road just before 11:30 p.m., according to the Las Vegas Fire Department’s Twitter account.

Fire Department spokesman Tim Szymanski said the fire started when a homeless camp immediately adjacent to the warehouse caught on fire. A man sleeping in the camp was burned by the blaze, which then spread to the warehouse.

“When firefighters arrived on scene, they were met by the man who was burned,” Szymanski said. “A few minutes later the fire grew in intensity and a full first alarm was dispatched. Shortly after that flames started to burn through the roof.”

A second alarm was issued on the blaze. The Clark County and North Las Vegas fire departments assisted in battling the fire. It took firefighters nearly three hours to extinguish it. The blaze was under control by 2:30 a.m.

“Firefighters are expected to remain on scene throughout the rest of the night to make sure that any remaining hot spots do not flare up,” Szymanski said.

The homeless man was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns. He was the second person burned by fire Tuesday. Szymanski said another man suffered burns in a small, unrelated fire in the 2400 block of Pardee Place at 3:50 a.m. That man was hospitalized with severe burns to his legs caused by a fire he was sleeping next to between a concrete wall and a business.

