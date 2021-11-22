1 killed, 9 others injured in downtown crash

One person was killed in a crash that sent 10 people to the emergency room, Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement Monday.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A white 2019 Ford Explorer ran through a red light on Charleston Boulevard and the Interstate 15 onramp around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the statement. The Explorer struck a 2015 Chevy Suburban entering the highway and caused the Suburban to flip.

Two people in the Suburban and all eight people in the Explorer were taken to University Medical Center.

A middle row passenger in the Suburban died at the hospital about an hour after the crash, highway patrol said.

She was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Gina Artzer, 54, of Shawnee, Kansas. Artzer died from mechanical asphyxia and a pelvic fracture.

