61°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Local Las Vegas

1 killed, 9 others injured in downtown crash

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2021 - 4:51 pm
 
Updated November 22, 2021 - 4:36 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed in a crash that sent 10 people to the emergency room, the Nevada Highway Patrol said in a statement Monday.

A white 2019 Ford Explorer ran through a red light on Charleston Boulevard and the Interstate 15 onramp around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to the statement. The Explorer struck a 2015 Chevy Suburban entering the highway and caused the Suburban to flip.

Two people in the Suburban and all eight people in the Explorer were taken to University Medical Center.

A middle row passenger in the Suburban died at the hospital about an hour after the crash, highway patrol said.

She was identified Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Gina Artzer, 54, of Shawnee, Kansas. Artzer died from mechanical asphyxia and a pelvic fracture.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Jonah Dylan contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
Kenny Lee, owner of Lee’s Discount Liquor, killed in crash
2
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
3
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
Ruggs ordered to wear ankle monitor that measures alcohol level 24/7
4
Sammy Hagar rocks, but the Raiders don’t, at Allegiant Stadium
Sammy Hagar rocks, but the Raiders don’t, at Allegiant Stadium
5
A’s put in offer on potential Las Vegas ballpark site
A’s put in offer on potential Las Vegas ballpark site
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Construction work is now underway on a new office building next to Las Vegas Ballpark and on th ...
Firm offers free land if Oakland A’s relocate to Summerlin
By / RJ

The Howard Hughes Corp. — which owns the A’s Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators, and their home, the Las Vegas Ballpark — says it is willing to provide the Major League Baseball team land in Summerlin, at no charge.