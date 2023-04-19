70°F
Local Las Vegas

1 killed in crash near Floyd Lamb Park

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 19, 2023 - 2:18 pm
 
(Getty Images)
One person was killed and two others were injured after a crash Wednesday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

Two vehicles collided at 11:44 a.m. on North Durango Drive and Brent Lane, outside Floyd Lamb Park, according to Metropolitan Police Department Officer Luis Vidal.

Three people involved in the crash were hospitalized, and one of them died, Vidal said.

Vidal said it was unclear if anyone would be arrested in connection with the crash.

“Everybody who was involved was transported,” Vidal said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

