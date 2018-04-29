1 person critical after 3-vehicle crash in east Las Vegas

One person was critically injured Sunday morning after a crash in the eastern Las Vegas Valley.

The crash involving at least three vehicles happened shortly after 6:15 a.m. near Stewart Avenue and North Pecos Road. The injured person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Bill Pates said.

No other details were immediately available. Metro’s fatal detail will lead the investigation into the crash.

The intersection is closed while the department investigates. Pates is asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

