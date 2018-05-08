1 person dead, 1 hurt in crash in western Las Vegas

One person was killed and another was hospitalized after two vehicles collided in the western Las Vegas Valley, police said.

Police were called to the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Marble Ridge Drive, near Desert Inn Road, at 3:40 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Grant Rogers said.

At least one of the vehicles rolled over in the crash. A passenger of one vehicle was hospitalized at University Medical Center. The driver of the other vehicle died at the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

Metro’s fatal crash investigators are at the intersection.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

