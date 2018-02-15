1 person hospitalized after 2-car crash in western Las Vegas

Police were called at 10:50 a.m. about a two-vehicle collision at West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive, near Hualapai Way, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said.

One person was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash on West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive, near Hualapai Way, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. (RTC FAST Cameras)

One person was hospitalized with critical injuries after a crash Thursday morning the west Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called at 10:50 a.m. about a two-vehicle collision at West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive, near Hualapai Way, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said.

One person was taken to University Medical Center, police said. Metro’s fatal detail was called to the scene.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.

West Charleston Boulevard and Apple Drive, las vegas, nv