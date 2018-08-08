1 person injured when car, semi collide in south Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a sedan collided with a semitrailer in the south valley.
The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the corner of Spencer Street and Serene Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.
At 5 a.m. Gordon said the injured person’s condition was critical and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.
Spencer is blocked off north of Serene while police investigate.
Spencer Street and Serene Avenue Las Vegas, Nevada