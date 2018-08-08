1 person injured when car, semi collide in south Las Vegas

One person was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a sedan collided with a semitrailer in the south valley.

One person was critically injured when a sedan and a semitrailer collided Wednesday, August 8, 2018, at the corner of Spencer Street and Serene Avenue. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. at the corner of Spencer Street and Serene Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

At 5 a.m. Gordon said the injured person’s condition was critical and impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Spencer is blocked off north of Serene while police investigate.

