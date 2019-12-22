1 treated for serious burns in Las Vegas apartment fire

The fire was reported at 3:08 p.m. at 1200 Observation Drive, Las Vegas Fire Department wrote in a post on Twitter.

Las Vegas Fire Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person sustained serious burns in an apartment fire Saturday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was showing from a first-floor apartment in a two-story building. Firefighters knocked down the flames, according to the Fire Department, and the situation is under control.

Earlier Saturday, six people died and 13 were injured in an early-morning fire Saturday at the three-story Alpine Motel Apartments in downtown Las Vegas.

