12-year-old dies after crash on Interstate 15

A 12-year-old died last week after a crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas, the Nevada Highway Patrol said Tuesday.

The child was a passenger in a silver Nissan Altima, which troopers said was experiencing mechanical issues, heading south on I-15 about 7:25 p.m. June 19. The Altima had its hazard lights on when it was rear-ended by a black 2015 Dodge Ram near the U.S. Highway 93 off-ramp.

Troopers said the 12-year-old was flown by helicopter to University Medical Center and died two days later.

A 22-year-old woman sitting in the Altima’s front-right passenger seat was hospitalized at University Medical Center. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver of the Dodge didn’t slow down prior to the crash, the Highway Patrol said in a release, adding impairment wasn’t suspected and charges were pending.

No other injuries were reported.

