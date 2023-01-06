16-year-old flag football player dies following game at Desert Oasis

A Desert Oasis High School student has died after suffering a “medical emergency” during a Thursday night athletic event, according to the school’s principal.

A Desert Oasis High School student has died after suffering a “medical emergency” during an athletic event on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, according to the school’s principal. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Desert Oasis High School student died after suffering a “medical emergency” during a game Thursday night, according to the school’s principal.

“Staff immediately began providing medical aid and continued until paramedics arrived,” Principal Ian Salzman wrote in an email Friday to the school community. “It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away.”

The girl was identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Ashari Hughes, 16. Her cause and manner of death were pending Friday morning.

Hughes was playing varsity flag football against Valley High School, a game that was scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., according to the school’s website.

Aphelia Phifer-Hill posted to Facebook on Thursday night that she rushed onto the field to perform CPR on the girl, who was her daughter’s teammate.

“Today was the first time ever, in my 26 years of nursing that I had to do CPR on a kid,” she wrote.

She could not be reached for comment on her post. A person named Aphelia Phifer Hill was licensed with the Nevada State Board of Nursing as a registered nurse in 2015 and has an active license, according to the board’s website.

Phifer-Hill wrote that Hughes collapsed after the game, and “everyone was panicking” amid the cold, rainy weather. She described attempts at chest compressions and using an external defibrillator.

“Her family was not at the game, but finally arrived,” the post continued. “We were able to get a heart rhythm.”

Phifer-Hill said the teen was hospitalized and intubated before she ultimately died.

“Love your kids, you never know when death is coming,” the woman wrote.

Marilyn Barnes’ 15-year-old daughter, Ajah, begin playing flag football as a freshman at Centennial High School last year after Hughes, who was on Centennial’s team at the time, persuaded her.

“On the field she was a beast,” Marilyn Barnes said Friday morning. “She put her heart into that game, every game she played. Off the field she was so bubbly. She always had a smile on her face.”

Ajah still plays for Centennial and even after Hughes enrolled at Desert Oasis for her sophomore season, she stayed in a group chat with Centennial players in which the girls talked daily.

“It’s very scary because at the end of the day, we think of sports as a sport.” Barnes said. “We all have plans on what happens after the game, get the family home, have dinner and get the babies ready for school the next day. You just never think on that field or court that’s their last moment.”

Barnes said her daughter, and most Centennial players she had talked to, skipped school Friday and were grieving.

Salzman encouraged parents to be mindful of how grief appears in children and to seek services if they need counseling or support.

Any parent with concerns or questions may contact the school at 702-799-6881, according to the letter.

In an email to Valley High School families Friday morning, Principal Kimberly Perry-Carter disclosed the death and encouraged parents to watch for signs of grief.

“Our thoughts go out to the entire Desert Oasis High School community as we all mourn this loss,” she added.

In a statement Friday morning, Superintendent Jesus Jara said the school district was grieving with the child’s family.

“The loss of this young life deeply saddens us, and our thoughts are with the student’s friends, family, and loved ones,” Jara wrote. “When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family, and we grieve with the students, staff, and families affected by this loss.”

The Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association deferred all questions to the school district, which did not comment beyond Jara’s statement.

“I’m just blown away,” said Marc Ratner, Southern Nevada spokesperson from the association. “It’s such a horrible, horrible day.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.