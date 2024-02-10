2 dead after early morning crash in the east valley

Impairment is suspected in a 4:12 a.m. Saturday crash at North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Matt Arnold.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two people are dead after a pick-up truck and an SUV collided in the east valley early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred at 4:12 a.m. at North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Matt Arnold.

🚨Fatal Collision Reported 🚨

We are investigating another fatal collision‼️Please avoid the area of Lamb & Bonanza #ThisHasGotToStop #SaveALifeEvenIfItsYours #fatalcrash pic.twitter.com/CyUkt8nB2L — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) February 10, 2024

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that the truck, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, was moving at a high rate of speed northbound on Lamb when it hit a 2004 Toyota Scion XB.

The SUV had a green light when it entered the Lamb and Bonanza intersection, police said.

The 60-year-old SUV driver died at the scene, while the 17-year-old pick-up truck driver was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Center and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

“Impairment is suspected for the driver of the tuck,” Arnold said.

The two drivers’ deaths mark the 22nd and 23rd traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.