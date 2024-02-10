49°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

2 dead after early morning crash in the east valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 10, 2024 - 6:39 am
 
Updated February 10, 2024 - 10:43 am
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Two people are dead after a pick-up truck and an SUV collided in the east valley early Saturday morning.

The collision occurred at 4:12 a.m. at North Lamb Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Matt Arnold.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that the truck, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, was moving at a high rate of speed northbound on Lamb when it hit a 2004 Toyota Scion XB.

The SUV had a green light when it entered the Lamb and Bonanza intersection, police said.

The 60-year-old SUV driver died at the scene, while the 17-year-old pick-up truck driver was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Center and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

“Impairment is suspected for the driver of the tuck,” Arnold said.

The two drivers’ deaths mark the 22nd and 23rd traffic-related fatalities in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @VegasMarvRJ on X.

MOST READ
1
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
On eve of Super Bowl Sunday, Las Vegas hotel room rates plummet
2
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
Raiders free agent says there’s one team he will never play for
3
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
$100K stunt: Police estimate damage to Sphere around six figures
4
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
Super Bowl capacity at Allegiant Stadium to be among smallest in history
5
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Son loses mom’s house because of Medicaid choice
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
3 pedestrians, motorcyclist die on valley roads in 12-hour period
3 pedestrians, motorcyclist die on valley roads in 12-hour period
Pedestrian killed when struck by truck near I-15
Pedestrian killed when struck by truck near I-15
Police: Motorcyclist dead after running red light
Police: Motorcyclist dead after running red light
Influenza kills 55 people in Clark County in early January
Influenza kills 55 people in Clark County in early January