2 dead in single-car crash northeast of Las Vegas

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash northeast of Las Vegas that left two people dead Sunday afternoon.

Troopers were called at 1:24 p.m. to state Route 168, which stretches between Glendale and Coyote Springs outside the Moapa River Indian Reservation, where two occupants of a vehicle were confirmed deceased, according to a tweet from the agency.

“There are no road closures at this time but motorists are urged to use caution in the area while we investigate,” the Highway Patrol tweeted.

No further information was immediately available.

