2 dead, three injured in early morning crash on West Desert Inn

Two people were killed and several others were injured in a crash early Sunday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Shortly before 1:45 a.m., a 1999 Ford Crown Victoria and a 2017 Nissan Versa collided on West Desert Inn Road near Polaris Avenue, police said. Two women in their late teens riding in the Nissan died at the scene, police said. Three other passengers in the Nissan were hospitalized at University Medical Center — two of which suffered critical injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s fatal detail unit has determined that the crash happened while the Nissan’s driver was turning right from Desert Inn onto the southbound lanes of Polaris.

The Nissan’s passenger side hit the driver’s side of the Ford, police said, sending the Nissan into a light pole. Both vehicles eventually came to a stop on the southeast corner of the intersection.

There were eight people inside the Ford at the time of the crash, including the driver. They were not injured, police said.

Neither driver showed signs of impairment, police said. The crash remained under investigation Sunday.

The deaths marked the 62nd and 63rd traffic fatalities investigated by Metro this year. They will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

