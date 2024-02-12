2 die in motorcycle crash in central Las Vegas
Two people died Sunday night in a motorcycle crash in the central valley.
Two male riders died when the motorcycle they were riding “lost control and struck the south curb of East Tropicana Avenue” at 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas police said in a statement. The riders were ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
Police said witnesses “indicated that a blue 2005 Kawasaki Ninja was traveling at a high rate of speed” and then lost control on Tropicana, east of the intersection with South Eastern Avenue.
Police said the driver was a 29-year-old male and his passenger a male between the ages of “20-30.”
The riders’ deaths marks the 24th and 25th traffic-related fatalities in the department’s jurisdiction this year, police said.