49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Local Las Vegas

2 die in motorcycle crash in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 12, 2024 - 4:06 am
 
Updated February 12, 2024 - 5:26 am
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Two people died Sunday night in a motorcycle crash in the central valley.

Two male riders died when the motorcycle they were riding “lost control and struck the south curb of East Tropicana Avenue” at 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas police said in a statement. The riders were ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Police said witnesses “indicated that a blue 2005 Kawasaki Ninja was traveling at a high rate of speed” and then lost control on Tropicana, east of the intersection with South Eastern Avenue.

Police said the driver was a 29-year-old male and his passenger a male between the ages of “20-30.”

The riders’ deaths marks the 24th and 25th traffic-related fatalities in the department’s jurisdiction this year, police said.

MOST READ
1
Usher evokes Elvis’ spirit in downtown Las Vegas wedding
Usher evokes Elvis’ spirit in downtown Las Vegas wedding
2
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
Chiefs celebrate epic Super Bowl win at Vegas nightclub — PHOTOS
3
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
Mahomes money for Super Bowl bettors; books lose millions on OT prop
4
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
UPDATE: Notorious ‘best bettor in the world’ loses $1.1M on Super Bowl
5
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
CARTOONS: What God thinks about Taylor Swift
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Female pedestrian dies in crash near Nellis Air Force Base
Female pedestrian dies in crash near Nellis Air Force Base
Pedestrian killed in crash near the Strip
Pedestrian killed in crash near the Strip
Las Vegas breaks January daily heat record
Las Vegas breaks January daily heat record
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
Police: Speed a factor as motorcyclist dies after rear-end crash
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
RTC bus drivers, mechanics authorize potential strike
Small fire burns in Wetlands Park area
Small fire burns in Wetlands Park area