2 die in motorcycle crash in central Las Vegas

Two men died in a motorcycle crash in the central valley, police said.

Two people died Sunday night in a motorcycle crash in the central valley.

Two male riders died when the motorcycle they were riding “lost control and struck the south curb of East Tropicana Avenue” at 10:30 p.m., Las Vegas police said in a statement. The riders were ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.

Police said witnesses “indicated that a blue 2005 Kawasaki Ninja was traveling at a high rate of speed” and then lost control on Tropicana, east of the intersection with South Eastern Avenue.

Police said the driver was a 29-year-old male and his passenger a male between the ages of “20-30.”

The riders’ deaths marks the 24th and 25th traffic-related fatalities in the department’s jurisdiction this year, police said.