2 found dead after northwest Las Vegas house fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 22, 2022 - 7:13 am
 
Updated September 22, 2022 - 11:00 am
(Las Vegas Fire Department)
(Las Vegas Fire Department)

Two people were found dead after a house fire Thursday morning in northwest Las Vegas.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. at a two-story home on the 7300 block of Bachelors Button Drive, near Farm Road and North Tenaya Way, according to a statement from the City of Las Vegas.

The home was fully involved with flames when firefighters arrived, and when they attempted to make entry “the intensity of the heat and flames forced them back outside,” the statement read. “Shortly after arriving the roof of the home collapsed.”

The body of a man and a woman were found inside the home after the fire was extinguished.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation Thursday morning. No additional information was available.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

