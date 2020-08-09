2 goats killed in fire outside central Las Vegas home

Crews were called just before 1:50 a.m. to the 3400 block of Navajo Way, northwest of West Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.

Crews battle a shed fire Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, on the 3400 block of Navajo Way in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Two goats were killed in a fire Sunday morning outside a central Las Vegas home.

Crews were called just before 1:50 a.m. to the 3400 block of Navajo Way, northwest of West Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive, according to a Las Vegas Fire Department news release. A large shed outside the home was on fire. Crews had the fire knocked down shortly thereafter, and it did not spread to the residence.

No other injuries were reported.

