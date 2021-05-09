2 hospitalized after car crashes into light pole

Two people were taken to a hospital Sunday afternoon after a car crashed into a light pole.

Metropolitan Police Department

Officers responded to the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Tonopah Drive just before 2 p.m. A Honda sedan jumped a curb and crashed into the pole, which cut the vehicle in half on impact, according to the Las Vegas Fire Department.

A passenger was ejected from the car, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said. The driver and the ejected passenger suffered injuries that were considered survivable.

Eastbound traffic on Lake Mead was shut down as traffic officers investigated the scene. No other information was immediately available.

